Man Obsessed With Ringing Doorbells Arrested in Mumbai After Annoyed Residents Complain

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when Prem Lalsingh Nepali entered the building around 2 am and stopped to ring a house's doorbell.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
Man Obsessed With Ringing Doorbells Arrested in Mumbai After Annoyed Residents Complain
A 37-year-old man was recently arrested by Kanjurmarg police in Mumbai for ringing the doorbell of a jeweller's apartment in the eastern suburbs at 2 am and fleeing from the spot.

The accused, identified as Prem Lalsingh Nepali, was arrested after 43-year-old jeweller Rakesh Basantilal Mehta, a resident of Om Shree Akashdeep co-operative society at Kanjurmarg and the owner of Ratan Jewellers, filed a complaint against him.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when Nepali entered the building around 2 am. He was roaming in the premise and then suddenly stopped near Mehta's flat, rang his apartment's doorbell before trying to flee.

When Mehta confronted Nepali, he had no justification for the mischief.

According to a report by Indian Express, Nepali started verbally abusing Mehta and other residents of the building when he was confronted.

The residents then called the police control room and a patrolling van reached the spot to arrest Nepali.

The medical examination reports of Nepali confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol, it added.

The Kanjurmarg police have registered a case under section 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The report mentioned police saying that Nepali is staying with his uncle and a friend from Nepal in Chembur.

He works as a waiter at a hotel in the neighbourhood.

The police further said that they were not able to interrogate Nepali properly as he was not fluent in the Hindi language.

The accused was produced before the court and was remanded to judicial custody.

The report also mentioned that when police went to the locality for inspection, more people came forward and informed that Nepali had rang the doorbell of their houses several times in the past.

While investigating Nepali, police found out that there was a complaint which was filed against him back in September 2018 for a similar incident.

As a warning, cops had registered a non-cognizable offence against him.

