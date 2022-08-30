'Man of The Hole', Last of His Tribe in Brazil's Amazon Forest, Dies

An unidentified indigenous man living in the Amazon Forest in Brazil, believed to be the last man in his tribe, has died. The demise was reported by Funai, an indigenous protection agency based in Brazil.

The solitary and mysterious man, who belonged to an uncontacted tribe, was only known as Indio do Buraco, which translates to “Indigenous man of the hole,” for his inhabiting techniques which involved deep holes dug by him. Apart from living, he also used these deep holes to trap animals. Activists in the area mourned his death as it came as a loss of another ethnic language and culture.

“He was the last of his tribe, and so that is one more tribe made extinct – not disappeared as some people say, it is much more active and genocidal a process than disappearing,” Sarah Shenkar, campaigner at Survival International, told The Guardian. Survival International, a global movement for tribal people, stated that the rest of his tribe was wiped out following several attacks, primarily by land grabbers and cattle ranchers.

The unidentified man rejected all efforts of establishing contact. He did not trust anyone and chose to live alone for all these years. His no-contact policy made him a matter of mystery and intrigued activists based in and around Brazil. “Having endured atrocious massacres and land invasion, rejecting contact with outsiders was his best chance of survival,” Sarah said.

Funai officials first noticed the Indigenous man in the mid-1990s. After the discovery, Funai fenced off the area so that the man could live free of the threat of invasion. All this while, researchers conducted various anthropological studies based on his ways of living life. Since he did not utter a single word, it became extremely difficult for researchers to determine his roots.

On August 23, the man’s body was found by Funai officials in a hammock affixed near a hut. Upon investigation, the officials did not find any signs of struggle, violence, or the presence of any outsiders, which suggested that the man died of natural causes.

Moreover, the officials found his body covered with brightly-coloured feathers, which suggested that the man, expected to be around 60 years old, had prepared for his demise. His body is currently undergoing forensic investigation.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here