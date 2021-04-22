Man Opens Beer Bottle with Shoelace, Viral Hack is Leaving Internet Speechless

A brilliant new hack is on its way to becoming a party favourite and one that beer lovers will especially love. In a viral video, a man impressed all after he opened a beer bottle with a shoelace. The vital video shared on Twitter shows a man’s foot on the bench beside the beer bottles. He then proceeds to tie the shoelace around the bottle before giving it a strong pull. The pressure miraculously pulls the lid off and the beer comes bnubbling out.

The video was titled, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way". And beer lovers will agree.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way. 🍺😎 pic.twitter.com/5OCKUICrl2— 🍺 Hold My Beer 🍺 (@HldMyBeer) April 15, 2021

The viral hack has received more than 41,000 views since being shared and has garnered over 700 likes. While the person in the video remains anonymous, the video has been retweeted over a hudred times already.

Many Twitter users seemed to be impressed with this lifehack and showered praise in the comments.

Woah, how have I not known that one before!— 'This again' (@chuck_stones) April 15, 2021

One more in the catalogue.— Paul Orozco (@TKSoundGuy) April 15, 2021

Beer is one of the oldest and most widely consumed alcoholic drinks in the world, and the third most popular drink overall after water and tea. Next time you or your friends need to open a beer bottle and you don’t have an opener, try this hack.

