Man Opens Courier Package in Odisha, Finds Live Cobra Inside

You might want to be extra careful the next time you open a package. L&T private limited employee S Muthukumaran, an Andhra Pradesh native who is currently putting up at the company’s rented accommodation in Rairangpur area Odisha’s Mayurbanj district, was unpacking a courier parcel containing household items when he found a 3-4ft long cobra inside the package.

The consignment had been dispatched from Guntur through courier firm ‘Agarwal Packers & Movers’ on August 9.

The company had ordered some goods from Andhra Pradesh which were packed in different boxes and were brought to the address in a truck, Odhisha TV reported.

“I found cobra while unpacking the parcel. Though all the household articles were there inside the consignment, I was shocked to see a cobra inside it. The snake might have entered into the box midway where the parcel was stationed during the shipping to Odisha,” Muthukumaran told Odisha Sun Times.

Rairangpur Ranger Ashok Das dispatched two forest guards to rescue the cobra after Muthukumaran informed the forest department about the shocking discovery.

The snake was later released into the Kucheibudhi reserve forest.

#WATCH A man found a Cobra snake inside a courier parcel while unpacking it in his house at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district. The snake was later rescued by the forest department & released in the wild. (24-08)#Odisha pic.twitter.com/4VLOxujxqg — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

Last month, an e-commerce website, a third-party seller and a courier firm were directed to pay a 36-year-old civil engineer from Mohali, Punjab, Rs 1 lakh compensation after he received five detergent cakes instead of an Apple iPhone 7 plus.

Parveen Kumar Sharma had received the package on March 6, 2017, two days after placing the online order.

Sharma had approached the Mohali Consumer Forum after the courier firm gave the courier boy a clean chit following an “investigation” while the e-commerce company took no action despite being sent two emails, according to The Indian Express.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.