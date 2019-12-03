Man Orders Camera from Flipkart, Receives Pack of Tiles Along with User Manual

Be it books, gadgets or apparels, with a dearth of time, people's reliability on online shopping has increased multi fold over the last few years. Recently, a man from Kannur ordered a camera online and was surprised to receive the pack on neatly wrapped tiles.

According to a report by onmanorama, Vishnu Suresh, after browsing several options on an online shopping portal, ordered for a camera worth Rs. 27,500 on November 20. The product was delivered to him on November 24.

Upon receiving the package, he opened it and was left surprised as the box that weighed heavy just carried pieces of tiles and not the camera that he selected and paid for. What was more disappointing for Suresh was that the box along with the tiles even carried the camera's user manual as well as warranty card in the neatly packaged box.

Disappointed with the experience, the man soon contacted the online shopping portal’s customer care, which has promised to send him his ordered camera within a week's time.

However, this is not the first time that people have received tiles and bricks instead of the products that they have ordered. Last year, a man in Maharashtra had filed a complaint against a leading online retailer for receiving a piece of brick instead of Rs. 9,134 mobile handset that he ordered for.

