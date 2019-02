Man Orders Food in Chennai, Swiggy Employee Leaves For Delivery From Rajasthan

This seems to be the work of God of mischief Loki 😈 In all seriousness, we have highlighted this issue and taken it very seriously and are actively working on to avoid such mishaps in the future. Thank you for bringing this to light for us Hyperion 😉 Bon appetite!



— SwiggyCares (@SwiggyCares) February 17, 2019





We'll fly to the moon and back for our customers! 😍#Anythingforourcustomers



^Zyn pic.twitter.com/vFaTM1RDiH

— SwiggyCares (@SwiggyCares) February 18, 2019



Not Driving....flying to be exact.....Rafale 💪....heard they were coming to Banglore for Aero India Show....they might hv picked up ur order in b/w 😂😂😂



— Umang Wadhwa (@coolhunk5l) February 18, 2019



Whether you ordered North Indian food ?

— Amr (@amrith10) February 17, 2019

"Hello. There will be a slight delay in the delivery of your order. We regret the inconvenience."If you've ordered food online, you probably have heard this several times before.However, a hungry Chennai resident decided to escalate matters to the food delivery app Swiggy even after noticing that his order was already picked up by the delivery man and was only 12 minutes away from him.Was he hangry? Or simply impatient?Bhargav Rajan, a Twitter user, recently took to the platform to inform Swiggy about the Glitch in the Matrix after he placed an order from a nearby eatery in Chennai and the food app somehow placed his order all the way up in Rajasthan. But things got really interesting when Bhargav's order was en route and the delivery man was only a dozen minutes away from the destination.Shocked by this, Bhargav tagged Swiggy along with a screenshot from the app and asked, "Wow @swiggy_in what are you driving?"Swiggy acknowledged the possible bug in its app and responded by saying: This seems to be the work of God of mischief Loki 😈 In all seriousness, we have highlighted this issue and taken it very seriously and are actively working on to avoid such mishaps in the future. Thank you for bringing this to light for us Hyperion 😉 Bon appetite!Only Rs 138 for that distance? People were taken aback.All because he ordered North Indian food? Questions even science cannot answer.The screenshot soon made its way on Reddit for a hilarious discussion."After five years... Thank you for ordering food from Swiggy. Please rate the restaurant and let us know the feedback," wrote one user "Arriving in 12 minutes... Elon Musk wants to know your location," quipped another "Ladka nikal chuka he, 5 min me aa jaega"Some were relieved to know that the delivery wasn't in Bengaluru.And the mathematicians debated whether the delivery man was faster than the speed of sound or light.Just to do away your curiosity, if he was travelling from Rajasthan to Chennai at an average speed of a 2 or 4 wheeler, it would take him approximately 40 hours to complete the distance of 2100+kms.