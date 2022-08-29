Man Orders Ice-Cream, Gets Condoms From Swiggy; Twitter Wonders What 'Çondom Guy' Got

A man from Coimbatore ordered ice cream and chips for his children on Swiggy but received condoms instead. An understandably miffed Periasamy took to Twitter on August 27 to share his complaint, along with a photo of the two packets of condoms he received through Swiggy Instamart. Although his original tweet has been deleted, another Twitter user has shared a screengrab of it on the microblogging platform. Reportedly, Periasamy’s issue was addressed and resolved by Swiggy after the tweet.

“My thoughts are with the other guy who got ice cream & chips!” The Twitter user who shared the screengrab wrote. His concern was reflected by many others who could be seen hypothesizing about how the “other guy” who got the ice cream and chips instead of condoms may have handled the situation.

My thoughts are with the other guy who got ice cream & chips! pic.twitter.com/UnNucBFqQG — IIIIIIIIIll (@_NairFYI) August 28, 2022

He would have been passing through a very traumatic, dilemmatic situation. pic.twitter.com/YyXIacBSOK — Vlad 🍷 (@i4Nutella) August 28, 2022

😂😂😂😂😂 Sorry! Had a good laugh on the plight. — Ashwini K Pandey (@ashwinikpn) August 29, 2022

This is universe sending them message, to both parties. What could have been, and, what would be. — Sifar Twittarvi صفر ٹویٹروی (@rabblerazz) August 28, 2022

i once ordered ice cream and chips and i got ice cream and chips AND condom https://t.co/Zkv10JweNX — dani's enby sibling (@azaabhours) August 28, 2022

Such mix-ups keep happening with food delivery platforms and Twitter has emerged as something of a quick fix to such situations as complaints redressal usually happens promptly via the platform.

Recently, a hilarious goof-up with a cake ordered via Zomato entertained Twitter. A woman called Vaishnavi Mondkar had added a delivery instruction: “Bring 500/- change”. The instruction was carried out alright but not in a way that anyone would see coming. The cake outlet (purportedly) wrote “Bring 500/- change” in icing on the cake. Did the delivery partner actually bring the change? What happened to the cake? Did the person it was meant for at least appreciate the humour in the situation? There are too many unanswered questions.

“Delivery instructions mein likha tha “Bring 500/- change” toh unhone cake pe likhke bheja,” Vaishnavi wrote on Facebook with a smiling emoji.

