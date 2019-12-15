Man Orders iPhone 11 Pro Worth Rs 93,000 from Flipkart, Receives Fake Phone Instead

A Bengaluru man was recently faced with the dark side of online shopping when he ordered an iPhone from online retailer Flipkart and received a counterfeit phone instead.

Rajani Kant Kushwah, an engineer based in Bengaluru, recently ordered the iPhone 11 Pro and made the full payment of Rs 93,900 online at the time of the purchase. However, when the delivery arrived, Kushwah discovered that he had been swindled. The phone that arrived was not an original iPhone 11 Pro but a counterfeit phone with a fake camera sticker attached to its backside.

Man orders iPhone 11 Pro for Rs 93,900 from Flipkart, gets fake phone insteadRead More - https://t.co/jgwBGbX1g2#Flipkart #FlipkartFraud pic.twitter.com/d6YmukTZ87 — IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) December 11, 2019

Kushwah also reported that the phone contained several Android apps that can never be loaded on an Apple device, IB Times reported.

The customer approached Flipkart after the delivery of the product and has since been assured that the product will be replaced.

This is not time that customers have placed high-value orders on Flipkart, only to face disappointment at the time of delivery. Last year, a customer from Mumbai had ordered an iPhone 8 from Flipkart, only to receive a bar of detergent in the delivery package.

The images of the counterfeit phone have since been going viral on the internet.

Bengaluru man orders Apple iPhone 11 Pro from Flipkart, gets fake phone instead https://t.co/iEAGNqORCX pic.twitter.com/FpDOXoH3hG — Vineet kumar (@Vincentkvbr) December 14, 2019

