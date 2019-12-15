Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Orders iPhone 11 Pro Worth Rs 93,000 from Flipkart, Receives Fake Phone Instead

Rajani Kant Kushwah, an engineer based in Bengaluru, recently ordered the iPhone 11 Pro and made the full payment of Rs 93,900 online at the time of the purchase.

News18.com

Updated:December 15, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
Man Orders iPhone 11 Pro Worth Rs 93,000 from Flipkart, Receives Fake Phone Instead
Image credit: Twitter/IBTimes

A Bengaluru man was recently faced with the dark side of online shopping when he ordered an iPhone from online retailer Flipkart and received a counterfeit phone instead.

Rajani Kant Kushwah, an engineer based in Bengaluru, recently ordered the iPhone 11 Pro and made the full payment of Rs 93,900 online at the time of the purchase. However, when the delivery arrived, Kushwah discovered that he had been swindled. The phone that arrived was not an original iPhone 11 Pro but a counterfeit phone with a fake camera sticker attached to its backside.

Kushwah also reported that the phone contained several Android apps that can never be loaded on an Apple device, IB Times reported.

The customer approached Flipkart after the delivery of the product and has since been assured that the product will be replaced.

This is not time that customers have placed high-value orders on Flipkart, only to face disappointment at the time of delivery. Last year, a customer from Mumbai had ordered an iPhone 8 from Flipkart, only to receive a bar of detergent in the delivery package.

The images of the counterfeit phone have since been going viral on the internet.




