Assam Man Orders Toy Car On Amazon, Receives Parle-G Biscuit Instead

A man named Vikram Buragohain was in for a surprise on Monday, when, instead of the toy car and remote he ordered, he received a packet of Parle G from Amazon India. However, instead of getting angry over it, he shared a picture on his Facebook account with the caption “When you get Parle G instead of what you ordered…hahahaha, ab to chai banana padega! (Now I gotta go make tea)!”

Nowadays, at the time of a pandemic, many people are ordering food items and even their groceries online. It’s an easy way to get all the essential items delivered to your doorstep without having to venture out and risk getting infected by the coronavirus.

Like millions of other people in the time of this pandemic, Vikram too had ordered from the e-commerce website Amazon to get what he needed. However, he ended up with a packet of Parle-G biscuit. But unlike any other customer in his place would react, he took the mix-up with a pinch of humour, preferring to laugh it off rather than to raise a hue and cry.

Many people reacted in a funny vein to this disclosure, with some joking that Vikram should consider himself lucky that he did not get a brick delivered to him. Others congratulated him for getting his ‘evening snack’ on time.

As they say, all’s well that ends well. While the goof-up on the part of Amazon is without a doubt embarrassing, it’s certainly refreshing to see someone take it with a pinch of salt instead of making a big deal out of it.

