Man Pays For Breakfast in Coins, Here is How the Cafe Took a 'Cruel' Revenge

In a time where digital payment is widely accepted, people might have a huge quantity of coins at home. Though they are usually used for settling the ‘change issue,’ in time of need we all must have used them for paying a little larger amount too. However, things did not turn up that easy for a man, who paid for his breakfast in only 10p coins. One of the Twitter users, Darren Turley shared a story of one of his young friends who received a sandwich, which was cut into tiny little pieces. Posting the image of the sandwich, Darren claimed that the man had received the sandwich in such a state because he had paid the food joint in 10p coins only. Cutting the sandwich into mini chunks was the result of café’s master revenge plan.

In his Twitter post, Darren wrote, “Some lad who works in Jag paid for his scran with all 10p’s this morning. This is how his butty was when he opened it.’”

The picture of the precisely cut sandwich and the hilarious story behind it has gone viral on social media platforms. Internet users are widely sharing it as some find it amusing while some feel bad for the man who had ordered it. So far, it has been liked by over 17k Twitter users and has been retweeted by thousands.

Had a message off one of the lads this morning says “Some lad who works in Jag paid for his scran with all 10p’s this morning. This is how his butty was when he opened it” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qfsdgW8jP9— Darren Turley (@DarrenTurley5) September 23, 2021

One of the users wrote, “Hate to be that person but isn’t it sad if someone needs to pay for their dinner in 10p’s? Feel bad for him.” Calling it “Karma,” another said, “Don’t piss off staff who serve you food unless your happy to have your food gobbed on.”

Hate to be that person but isn’t it sad if someone needs to pay for their dinner in 10p’s? Feel bad for him— Lauren 🦑 (@LaurenLeopard2) September 23, 2021

Think it was childish as we don't know whether he was hard up!— Margaret Jean Hill (@hill_jean_marg) September 25, 2021

Karma😜 Don’t piss off staff who serve you food unless your happy to have your food gobbed on😳— Mark Burke (@b6rky) September 23, 2021

I love it. I give customers the shittier/more burnt pasties if they speak to me with a tone or don't say hi or please— Rowan (@rowahowa) September 24, 2021

Some even pointed out that usually one pay for the food after its been giving so how they would know that the individual is going to pay with 10p.

You usually pay for your food after its been giving so how they would know going to pay with 10p? 😂— Deborah (@Deborah98934617) September 24, 2021

Have you ever paid for a meal in coins?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here