3-min read

Man Plays With Alligator to 'Tire it Out', Rescues the 8-Foot Reptile With Bare Hands

Expressing his joy on receiving a call to catch and rescue the alligator, Paul Bedard wrote, 'These are actually fun because the gator can't go anywhere and the water's almost always crystal clear.'

Trending Desk

Updated:October 19, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Man Plays With Alligator to 'Tire it Out', Rescues the 8-Foot Reptile With Bare Hands
Image uploaded by @gatorboysalligatorrescue.

Alligator is such a reptile, which brings in the feeling of both fascination and fear.

Now, pictures of a man actually capturing an alligator with bare hands have surfaced on the Internet, which is causing a stir online.

Animal trapper Paul Bedard shared the pictures on his Instagram profile. Each picture described a moment from the rescue operation.

Posting the images, Bedard wrote, “Got an e-gator call this morning about an 8 to 9 foot alligator in a swimming pool up in Parkland. The gator had walked through the screen and into the pool. I haven't had a good-sized gator in a swimming pool in probably a year, so I was kind of looking forward to this when I got the call.”

Expressing his joy on receiving a call to catch and rescue the alligator, he wrote, “These are actually fun because the gator can't go anywhere and the water's almost always crystal clear.

So all I have to do is jump in the water play around with him until he's tired and I can either hold his mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it, or if he super energetic I can get him tired enough where I can just pick him up without the tape and carry him out in the yard and then tape him up once I get there.”

Bedard even said that the alligator was ‘super mellow’ and it ‘didn’t give him a hard time at all’.

Bedard, who didn’t want to pull out the 8-foot reptile out of the water, has named hum Cool Hand Luke, after the 1967 film starring Paul Newman.

Take a look at the pictures below:



Got an e-gator call this morning about an 8 to 9 foot alligator in a swimming pool up in Parkland. The gator had walked through the screen and into the pool. I haven't had a good-sized gator in a swimming pool in probably a year, so I was kind of looking forward to this when I got the call. These are actually fun because the gator can't go anywhere and the water's almost always crystal clear. So all I have to do is jump in the water play around with him until he's tired and I can either hold his mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it, or if he super energetic I can get him tired enough where I can just pick him up without the tape and carry him out in the yard and then tape him up once I get there. This guy was super mellow didn't really give me a hard time at all, I couldn't get him to spin on me he really wanted nothing to do with me. I simply made a frontal catch put a snare on his mouth and taped him up. Then finally got him to expend some energy.... I didn't want to pull him out of the water until he was tired, because he'll usually go into a death roll and smash himself up on the concrete or, if he's not taped, bite the concrete or something so it's always better to make him expend that energy in the water where is not going to get banged up. He ended up being 8 feet 8 in, and didn't really give me a hassle at all, it was basically as smooth and easy as it ever gets. Thank you Lord, much appreciated. #gatorboysalligatorrescue #gatorboys #rescue #animal #alligator #gators #gator #paulbedard #evergladesholidaypark #everglades #crocodile #croc #greatful #nuisancealligator



The post has received more than 3k likes and several comments praising Bedard for his act.

