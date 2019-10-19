Man Plays With Alligator to 'Tire it Out', Rescues the 8-Foot Reptile With Bare Hands
Expressing his joy on receiving a call to catch and rescue the alligator, Paul Bedard wrote, 'These are actually fun because the gator can't go anywhere and the water's almost always crystal clear.'
Image uploaded by @gatorboysalligatorrescue.
Alligator is such a reptile, which brings in the feeling of both fascination and fear.
Now, pictures of a man actually capturing an alligator with bare hands have surfaced on the Internet, which is causing a stir online.
Animal trapper Paul Bedard shared the pictures on his Instagram profile. Each picture described a moment from the rescue operation.
Posting the images, Bedard wrote, “Got an e-gator call this morning about an 8 to 9 foot alligator in a swimming pool up in Parkland. The gator had walked through the screen and into the pool. I haven't had a good-sized gator in a swimming pool in probably a year, so I was kind of looking forward to this when I got the call.”
So all I have to do is jump in the water play around with him until he's tired and I can either hold his mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it, or if he super energetic I can get him tired enough where I can just pick him up without the tape and carry him out in the yard and then tape him up once I get there.”
Bedard even said that the alligator was ‘super mellow’ and it ‘didn’t give him a hard time at all’.
Bedard, who didn’t want to pull out the 8-foot reptile out of the water, has named hum Cool Hand Luke, after the 1967 film starring Paul Newman.
Take a look at the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
The post has received more than 3k likes and several comments praising Bedard for his act.
