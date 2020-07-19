Man Poses as Home Minister Amit Shah's Secretary to Cancel Transfer Order, Arrested

The Delhi Police have arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly posing as the personal secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asking the staff of the ministry of road, transport and highways to modify the transfer order of an official in Gwalior.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Dwivedi, a resident of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

On July 3, a man posing as the personal secretary of the home minister called the road, transport and highways ministry and requested the personal staff of the Union transport minister to make a modification in the transfer order of a 'parivahan nirikshak' (transport inspector), posted at Parivahan Ayukt Karyalaya in Gwalior, police said.

The staff immediately informed the Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari as well as the personal secretary to the Union home minister. Shah's personal secretary filed a complaint, following which the investigation was taken up, they said.

During investigation, the location of the user of the suspected mobile number was found in Mumbai. Kolambeli, Khargar, Belapur and Taloja areas of Navi Mumbai were searched but Dwivedi fled from Mumbai, police said.

Later, his location was tracked to Indore, Madhya Pradesh and he was arrested on Thursday. The mobile phone and SIM card used in making calls were seized, police said.

Interrogation revealed that Dwivedi's childhood friend Vinay Singh Baghel, a resident of Rewa, had requested him to get his transfer order cancelled, they said.

Dwivedi was involved in several criminal cases in Rewa, police said, adding that he was produced in the court and taken on four days transit remand.