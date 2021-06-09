Man Proposes to Girlfriend as Hippo Photombombs from Behind, Pic Goes Viral

Although the ongoing COVID-19 has brought this world to a halt, nothing is going to stop people from falling in love and expressing it through heartfelt, grand gestures. Our love for poignant proposal stories is not going to fade away anytime soon. One such beautiful proposal happened at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in the United States. The USP of this wonderful gesture is that it was witnessed by a resident of the zoo — a hippopotamus named Fiona, who looked on as the man got down on his knee to profess his love for the woman of his dreams. The gesture surprised her and left her smiling wide.

The hippopotamus raised the cuteness quotient of the entire proposal, which took place in the Hippo Cove of the zoo. Cincinnati Zoo shared a few pictures of the adorable proposal on their official Twitter handle. The first picture had the man going down on his knee to propose to his partner. While the other picture showed the woman flaunting her engagement ring as Fiona graces the backdrop. They also wrote in the caption that Fiona approved of the match. The aforementioned post garnered a lot of attention and traction on Twitter, leaving everyone fawning over the proposal and Fiona’s presence.

Special moments in Hippo Cove! She said YES and Fiona approved! #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/3OIlltjawc— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 8, 2021

After receiving many comments and likes from people all over the Internet, the post is still going strong. The pictures have received more than one thousand likes. Users also showered their love for the couple and Fiona in the comment section. One user wrote that Fiona seems to say yes, adding that the ring looks stunning. While another comment read that no one should be allowed to get married unless hippo princess Fiona approves of the couple.

no one should be allowed to get married unless hippo princess Fiona approves ❤❤❤ love her so much we come to see her in july— Joe Del Norte (@joe_norte) June 8, 2021

Fiona says YES!! Gorgeous ring!— Deborah L. Small (@DeborahLSmall7) June 8, 2021

As the world comes to a standstill, such little incidents of joy are definitely brightening up people’s mood and bringing a smile on their faces.

