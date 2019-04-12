English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Proposes to Girlfriend by Spelling 'Marry Me' Across Japan's Map Using Google Earth
It was 11-years-ago when Yassan realised that his girlfriend, Natsuki, was THE ONE. And thus began his Herculean mission to propose to her using GPS art.
GPS Art | Image Credit: Twitter/Google
When it comes to grand romantic gestures, Hollywood has set the benchmark with films like ‘Say Anything.’ Remember the iconic scene where John Cusack waits in the pouring rain with a boom box in hand?
But dethroning Cusack from the King of mush is an artist from Tokyo, who has smashed every possible record when it comes to larger-than-life proposals. Yasushi Takahashi recently proposed to his girlfriend using Google Earth and made his way into the Guinness Book of World Records.
For the unaware, GPS art basically allows users to create digital drawings using Google Earth, where one is required to travel using a GPS device along a pre-determined route. That way, when the route is uploaded onto the app, an artwork begins to take shape.
Yassan, who had been working on such digital drawings for over 10 years, decided to pop the question by spelling “Marry Me” across the map of Japan.
But it wasn’t an easy task he had taken on. His plan required him to quit his job and travel from Hokkaido to the shores of Kagoshima. Six months and nearly 7,000 kms later, Yassan finally achieved what he wanted.
Of course, the heart at the end of the drawing was just the cherry on top!
In fact, Google shared his amazing journey on Twitter, and since then his story has gone viral on social media. You can check out his journey here, and rest assured, you’re going to be swooning by the end of it.
Of course, this goes without saying, Natsuki said yes. It was completely out of the blue, and she “felt all the love in the world,” as she told South China Morning Post.
Needless to say, netizens were greatly impressed by the Cusack-beating feat. Many also wondered how much Yassan must've spent on gas money over the years to get his girl to say yes.
