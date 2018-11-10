Man Proposes to Girlfriend While She Was Running the Marathon, Twitter Calls it 'Premium Misogyny'
Kaitlyn Curran was running the New York City Marathon and was at mile 16 when her long-term boyfriend Dennis Galvin skipped the barrier and plopped down to his knee with a ring to propose.
Kaitlyn Curran was running the marathon and was at mile 16 when her long-term boyfriend Dennis Galvin skipped the barrier and plopped down to his knee with a ring to propose. Needless to say, Kaitlyn was overjoyed at the proposal and said yes. In fact, much like a scene from a romantic film, local news reported that the crowd cheered as Gavin popped the question and got the anticipated yes.
SHE SAID YES: A woman who was running in Sunday’s New York City Marathon was at mile 16 when her longtime boyfriend hopped over the barrier and dropped to one knee. She ended the day with a medal around her neck and a ring on her finger. https://t.co/8xbZ6P24RM pic.twitter.com/YizdEJYOhc— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 5, 2018
All was well until the news spread to social media where Galvin, who is a firefighter, was criticised for stealing his girlfriend's thunder while she was running the marathon.
Twitterati came down heavily on Galvin for interrupting Curran's marathon run in order to make a grand proposal with many calling Galvin a misogynist. Some on Twitter were quick to add that Curran could just have waited at the finish line to propose instead of interrupting his girlfriend's run.
Like he really couldn’t wait until the finish line? I’m really over it. https://t.co/0QrTnqmLIT— Jennia Taylor (@JenniaTaylor) November 9, 2018
Premium misogyny. https://t.co/9WxgzWMcQC— kamo (@kamoelevated) November 8, 2018
Marriage once again ruining a woman's ability to get ahead https://t.co/lBbQYxRZDw— Nick Naylor (@MrImJustSayin) November 7, 2018
Men keep wasting women's time https://t.co/YY0TjDGNUj— Khwezi Nyuswa (@Khw3zi) November 8, 2018
I did a 10k last night and was 17th last. If my boyfriend had pulled this stunt I'd have kept on jogging! Although he wouldn't because he has a brain. https://t.co/U2GrLmcHvI— Ciara Mc REPEALis (@CiaraMcNelis) November 8, 2018
"Quick, before you succeed! Remember I am more important." https://t.co/XuP6bUVo5u— brianna williams (@willsybee) November 8, 2018
On next week's episode of Men Ruin Everything:— Jessi ☽☄ (@Jessi_J_Barnett) November 7, 2018
Woman's personal best race time thwarted by idiot male https://t.co/IYzYylpjCM
what a wombat I would have ran with her just for the metaphor when I propose at the end https://t.co/QJpZuWUM8e— The Elephant In The Room (@sarcasticzack) November 9, 2018
He really could've waited til she got to the finish line. What a selfish prick https://t.co/s8aI5KaEgo— The Warrior of Light🌈 (@SpivDeep) November 9, 2018
