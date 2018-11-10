GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Man Proposes to Girlfriend While She Was Running the Marathon, Twitter Calls it 'Premium Misogyny'

Kaitlyn Curran was running the New York City Marathon and was at mile 16 when her long-term boyfriend Dennis Galvin skipped the barrier and plopped down to his knee with a ring to propose.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2018, 6:01 PM IST
All is fair in love and war. Or, is it? A man recently drew flak on social media for the way he proposed to his girlfriend in the middle of the New York City Marathon.

Kaitlyn Curran was running the marathon and was at mile 16 when her long-term boyfriend Dennis Galvin skipped the barrier and plopped down to his knee with a ring to propose. Needless to say, Kaitlyn was overjoyed at the proposal and said yes. In fact, much like a scene from a romantic film, local news reported that the crowd cheered as Gavin popped the question and got the anticipated yes.




All was well until the news spread to social media where Galvin, who is a firefighter, was criticised for stealing his girlfriend's thunder while she was running the marathon.

Twitterati came down heavily on Galvin for interrupting Curran's marathon run in order to make a grand proposal with many calling Galvin a misogynist. Some on Twitter were quick to add that Curran could just have waited at the finish line to propose instead of interrupting his girlfriend's run.





























