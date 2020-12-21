Man Proposes to Train Driver Girlfriend at Railway Station in Dublin, Twitter Left Impressed

The year 2020 has been a year of disdain. The coronavirus outbreak made many people hopeful about the brighter side of things and life at large. However, it is only in such times that the smallest joys and every step taken to make a moment special matter the most.

In a recent incident, a man named Conor O’Sullivan proposed to his girlfriend Paula Carbo Zea, a train driver at a Dublin station. A video that had been recorded by one of the passengers has won the internet's heart. Most people have been reacting with love-filled comments and good wishes for the couple.

The clip shared on Twitter by Clodagh Maher starts with Conor waiting on the platform. He is seen holding a bouquet. Apart from that, there is a chair covered in white which has a ‘me?’ Placard placed on it. Soon after the train stops at the platform, Paula can be seen coming out of the driver’s coach. Moments later, Conor goes on one knee to propose to her with a ring. Surprised Paula accepts the proposal and the two seal it with a kiss.

The incident took place at a railway station in Dublin. Other staff members of the railways were also present there and were seen recording videos and cheering for the couple.

Clodagh captioned the now-viral video as, “Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some Gent goes and PROPOSES to his GF driving the incoming train at Pearse station”.

Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some Gent goes and PROPOSES to his GF driving the incoming train at pearse station. 😍😍😭🙌🏻 @IrishRail #PearseProposal 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wIN0JHPvzV — Clodagh Maher (@Clodagh1990) December 15, 2020

Currently, the video has got over three lakh views on Twitter alone. The majority of comments read ‘aww’ and ‘congratulations’.

Later, the bride-to-be has herself has retweeted Clodagh’s video. “Thank so much for sharing this moment. I was so surprised and at the same time excited. Thank you, everyone, who was involved to make this moment beautiful and perfect,” read her post.

Thank so much for sharing this moment. I was so surprised and at the same time excited. Thank you everyone who was envolve to make this moment beautiful and perfect 😊😍😍 https://t.co/hjX5PPBhS7 — paula carbó zea (@paulacarbozea) December 15, 2020

According to a report in Irish Times, Paula belongs to Barcelona and always aspired to be a train driver. She wanted to get in this field as it is majorly dominated by men.

Elaborating upon how and what she felt in the moment, Paula said, “I was expecting something maybe for Christmas, but definitely not like that. I was so surprised”. The train driver also asserted that she does not intend to marry till the Summer of 2022.

Conor and Paula currently stay together in Blanchardstown. The Irish Railway Spokesperson also mentioned that the staff and team were delighted to be a part of this special moment. Barry Kenny, the spokesperson said, “It was all arranged last minute yesterday, but arranged very well”.