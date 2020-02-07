Man Puts Entire Electric Cooker in Fridge to 'Store Leftovers'

In a weird incident, a man put the electric cooker in the fridge, after his wife asked him to store some leftovers in the refrigerator.

The woman, named Cierra Wilder, also posted the pic of the cooker in the fridge on Twittter, writing she asked her husband, named Kyle, to put the chili she had cooked the other night in the fridge because she was too tired.

What’s it like living with a man you ask......??The other night I asked Kyle to put the chili (I made it in the instapot) into the fridge because I was too tired to do it. He said he did. I wake up the next morning TO THIS LMAO I CANNOT MAKE THIS UP PEOPLE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SwjSQts8oI — Cierra Wilder (@cierra___dw) February 2, 2020

“What’s it like living with a man you ask......?? The other night I asked Kyle to put the chili (I made it in the instapot) into the fridge because I was too tired to do it. He said he did,” tweeted Kyle.

The picture shared by the woman showed the cable of the electric cooker hanging down from the fridge.

Many women replying to the woman’s tweet identified with the situation. They even wrote that they would not have been surprised had their husbands done the same thing. Model Christine Teigen was also among the women, who commented on Wilder’s post. Tagging her husband John Legend, Teigen wrote was that he.

One woman, sharing her experience, said her husband did not even take the spoon out of the top. Another woman, reacting to the post, said men have to be explained everything in detail.

I swear my husband has done this with the crockpot on multiple occasions. Wtf is wrong with men. — Heeey it’s Franklin (@thefrankiezoe) February 4, 2020

A Twitter user wrote that she showed the pic to her husband and he said Kyle got it right.

My husband put our gallon of chocolate milk IN THE CUPBOARD — myriah💋 (@missmyyruhh) February 4, 2020

On the other hand, many men defended Wilder’s husband, saying he did exactly what she asked him to.

What’s the problem? — Skylar (@MahoneySky) February 3, 2020

He did what you asked and he didn’t waste any dishes. He was thinking ahead for sure ✊🏾 — Landon (@itsLandB) February 4, 2020

