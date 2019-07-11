Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Man Puts On 15 Shirts All At Once In Attempt to Ditch Excess Baggage Fee at Airline

John Irvine decided to wear eight kilograms of clothing to bring down the weight of his luggage and avoid paying 96 pounds.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 11, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Puts On 15 Shirts All At Once In Attempt to Ditch Excess Baggage Fee at Airline
Image Credits: YouTube/The AIO Entertainment.
Loading...

It is usually one of the worst moments while standing in the check-in queue when your luggage is weighed and you are only left with two options, discard or pay.

Turns out a Scottish man found a hilarious way of getting around it by putting on 15 shirts to avoid paying excess baggage fee at an airport.

The moment was captured on camera by his son.

According to a story published in Daily Mai, John Irvine decided to wear eight kilograms of clothing to bring down the weight of his luggage and avoid paying 96 pounds.

Needless to say, his stunt, caught on camera, has gone viral.

The video, taken by John's son Josh sees him put on layer after layer from his suitcase right in front of the bemused check-in staff at Nice Airport, as he ends up with around 15 shirts and jumpers on before the luggage reaches an acceptable limit.

Josh's video, since being posted on Twitter, has been viewed over 800,000 times and has been liked over 36,000 times.

Josh posted the video with the caption, "Suitcase was over the weight limit in the airport."

Josh later revealed that while his dad did manage to wear 15 clothes to avoid paying extra, getting through security was a struggle because they thought he was trying to smuggle something under all the clothes.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram