Man Puts On 15 Shirts All At Once In Attempt to Ditch Excess Baggage Fee at Airline

It is usually one of the worst moments while standing in the check-in queue when your luggage is weighed and you are only left with two options, discard or pay.

Turns out a Scottish man found a hilarious way of getting around it by putting on 15 shirts to avoid paying excess baggage fee at an airport.

The moment was captured on camera by his son.

According to a story published in Daily Mai, John Irvine decided to wear eight kilograms of clothing to bring down the weight of his luggage and avoid paying 96 pounds.

Needless to say, his stunt, caught on camera, has gone viral.

The video, taken by John's son Josh sees him put on layer after layer from his suitcase right in front of the bemused check-in staff at Nice Airport, as he ends up with around 15 shirts and jumpers on before the luggage reaches an acceptable limit.

Josh's video, since being posted on Twitter, has been viewed over 800,000 times and has been liked over 36,000 times.

Josh posted the video with the caption, "Suitcase was over the weight limit in the airport."

Josh later revealed that while his dad did manage to wear 15 clothes to avoid paying extra, getting through security was a struggle because they thought he was trying to smuggle something under all the clothes.