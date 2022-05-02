Man Puts up Ex-fiancée's Wedding Dress for Sale for Rs 500 to Exact Revenge

Nothing is more painful than a bitter breakup, while you are part way through planning your wedding. It takes a lot to move on from such disasters and different people have their coping mechanisms.

However, there is also that group of people who are vindictive and need to get back at their ex-partner to move on. A disgruntled man has attempted to take revenge on his ex-fiancée in the most bizarre way possible. The man has listed his ex-wedding fiancée’s gown on Facebook Marketplace, claiming it’s ideal for a “cheap slapper."

The couple was engaged and had wedding plans. However, while the preparations were still underway, the man reportedly came to know that he was being cheated on by the woman. He immediately decided to split with her and put up her dress on sale on Facebook Marketplace. To emphasise how cheap his ex-fiancée’s choice was, the price tag that he added was just £5 (Rs 500). He spoke about how he escaped a bullet after witnessing his spouse cheating before exchanging rings.

“It’s a size 12 I think - she was prone to lying so it’s possibly a 14/16," he further said. To add insult to injury, he simply labelled the item “wedding dress - size obese," which means that when people search for cheap dresses online, they’ll come across his ad.

“Possibly one of the funniest things I’ve seen featured on the marketplace," one Facebook user commented on the post. “Something tells me he’ll never sell this dress," said another. A third person stated: “Oh my goodness. I’m assuming she cheated, so check out the sale post!"

Many users did not approve of the way the man was exacting his revenge and said that it was the woman who had a lucky escape. Another user said that the post said more about the man than it did about the woman.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.