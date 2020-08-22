Kokilaben Grilling Gopi Bahu in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' is Now a Rap Song and it's a Work of Art

Indian soaps and serials seem to be a neverending source of internet memes and general entertainment, all thanks to those melodramatic dialogues. And to add some more drama to it, a young music producer has added few peppy harmonium beats to some dialogues on autotune, turning the dialogues into the lyrics of a viral rap song.

Yashraj Mukhate, a singer-producer from Auranagabad recently converted a small scene from Star Plus' former show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' and converted it into a hilarious music video.

The clip features the show's famous character Kokilaben, scolding her daughters-in-law Rashi and Gopi Bahu due to some kitchen mishap, which turned out somewhat like this.

In the clip, Kokila is yelling at the two because juice spilled on her saree, forcing her to go for a shower. Meanwhile. Gopi put some 'chanaa' inside the pressure cooker, left it on the gas and went to Kokila. In Gopi's absence, someone in the kitchen emptied the grams and left the empty cooker on the gas. She further screams at Gopi to reveal the truth and a scared Gopi names Rashi as the culprit.

Putting an autotune twist to the scene, Yashraj said, "First World Problems - Made Kokila Ben sing this time."

The video with the catchy emphasis on 'Kaun tha' (who was it?) went viral, sparking a laugh riot on social media and reminding everyone of the hilarious show.

This is insane ❤️... — ' (@BehadJazbaati) August 21, 2020

Awesome — Praveen (@thatPunekar) August 21, 2020

One of the best ❤️❤️❤️ — Amrita ✨ (@khayaliipulav) August 21, 2020

One of the best ❤️❤️❤️ — Amrita ✨ (@khayaliipulav) August 21, 2020

Gopi bahu is such a snitch... — Anurakti Sharma (अनुरक्ति) (@anuraktisharma) August 21, 2020

This is awesome yet hilarious — Maverick (@astrophile311) August 21, 2020

Also Watch Internet’s New Obsession: A Viral Mashup Of ‘Kokilaben Grilling Gopi Bahu’

"I loved the way she spoke. It already had a rhythm to it. I added some beats and some of my favourite chords to it and uploaded it yesterday," said the young artists speaking to India Express.

This is not the first Desi serial that went viral on social media this week. Earlier today, a scene from a Bangla serial Krishnakoli went viral after it depicted doctors operating on a patient using a kitchen scrubber.