Man Receives a Delivery Package from Nike, Finds Dozens of Live Worms Crawling Inside

When people order something online, their package sometimes get misplaced or they receive wrong delivery. However, a man in New York lived the nightmare of his life when he received a package of clothes from Nike containing dozens of live worms.

The man named Ben Smithee uploaded series of pictures and video on August 21 on Facebook and shared his ordeal with his friends.

He wrote, “I ordered some clothes from Nike and got the shipment yesterday (August 20). Literally opened it as soon as Nicole brought it in. To my surprise and immediate gagging were dozens of worms – yes. Freaking worms. Alive. Crawling on the clothes and in their individual plastic bags.”

He said that the package was taped and did not get damaged. Because of which he is sure that the worms did not get in the package during the shipping.

Smithee added that there were three items packed in plastic bags and stacked in a box and the worms were “crawling between each layer and inside the bags.”

He asserted that there were around 25 to 30 worms. Smithee also mentioned in his post that Nike did not respond when he messaged them to sort this out.

The man revealed that when he contacted the customer care, they offered him a refund or exchange if he agreed to send them these items back. But Smithee said that he had washed the clothes immediately after deworming them.

He also stated that he didn’t want to go to the post office amid a pandemic to return the package.

Nike later apologised to him and offered to refund the purchase, reported NBC New York. They also agreed to replace the item and gave him a gift card.