'Tera Mujhse': Man Sings Kishore Kumar Song in Tear-jerking Farewell to Dying Mother

Doctors and health workers have been at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus and amid the ongoing battle in saving lives, they often recount tales of grit, determination and conviction in the face of the pandemic which boosts the morale of everyone. But the sadness and turmoil associated with death and despair has equally enveloped us and as those at the frontend of the battle against the menacing virus, doctors often are forced to see it all. A doctor recently took to social media to talk about an incident she witnessed where an elderly Covid-19 patient who was hospitalised and not going to survive the ordeal, spoke to her son in an emotional moment. Her son, the doctor said, requested a few minutes to stay connected to the call and he sang a popular Bollywood number for his mother.

Dr Dipshikha Ghosh took to Twitter on Wednesday to post, “Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it’s something they want. This patient’s son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother."

Dipshikha said that the man started singing ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi’ while all the nurses came and stood near the elderly woman’s bed.

“I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up."

Ending her tweet, Dipshikha said after the incident, how the song has now changed for them and she will forever associate it with the mother-son duo.

Dipshikha’s tweet went viral and netizens commented on her heartbreaking post. Many others also joined in with their own stories of unfinished goodbyes and struggles of coping with the loss of their loved ones.

India on Thursday registered over 3.5 lakh daily cases after a two-day low even as the country recorded more than 4,000 deaths for the second day in a row.

