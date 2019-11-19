Take the pledge to vote

Man Recounts Horrifying Experience of Being Swallowed Thrice by a Hippo

A man named Paul Templar, came out in open to share his worst nightmare when he came face to face with a hippo, who had swallowed him trice.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
Man Recounts Horrifying Experience of Being Swallowed Thrice by a Hippo
Once found all across from the Nile Delta to the Cape in Africa, the third-largest living land mammal, after elephants and white rhinos, hippos are now found mostly in protected habitats. Standing 5 feet in height with a length between 6 to 16.5 feet, according to African Wildlife Foundation, they can weigh up to 5 tons.

While they may seem cumbersome and slow, a BBC report states that they are one of the world's deadliest large land mammals, who are responsible for the deaths of at least 500 people each year in Africa.

Now, a man named Paul Templar, came out in open to share his worst nightmare when he came face to face with a hippo, who had swallowed him trice.

Working in Zimbabwe as a tourist guide, Paul told LADbible about the time he ended coming in front of an angry hippo and surviving, despite being swallowed three times.

The entire horrific episode unfurled while in a canoe near Victoria Falls.

Speaking to website, Paul revealed that he was out with three other guides and some tourists when they came across a pod of hippos in the water. According to Paul, the mammoth beasts were not too close by, and thus, even though he felt a bit of apprehension, he believed they were on a safe route.

"However, suddenly I heard a huge splash and a crashing sound and I saw that a hippo had hit one of the other canoes. The boat flipped out of the water and onto the hippo's back - in doing so, my colleague was thrown into the water," the report quoted him as saying.

Paul was paddling towards his friend when he saw one of the animals paddling over towards him like a "submarine torpedo."

Paul describes the moment as being one where "everything went dark and quiet', the report cited, adding, he felt a pressure on his lower back. Feeling around with one of his arms, he felt bristles, which made him realise that he was inside a hippo.

The hippo attacked him two more times, with it grabbing him by the torso in the final attempt, the report revealed.

Paul's body got tangled from the attack and one of his colleagues lost his life.

According to the report in LADbible, Paul's left arm was completely crushed, and he had sustained 38 bite wounds.

Soon after the incident, Paul was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors were afraid that Paul might lose both his arms and one of his legs. But, the surgeons managed to save his right arm and injured leg, the report revealed.

Undeterred by the attack, Paul has worked as a motivational speaker to encourage people since then, the report said.

