Man Refuses Offer of Train as Dowry Citing Lack of Parking Space, Viral Videos Leaves Internet in Splits

Internet never fails to impress people and giving a laugh riot to viewers with numerous hilarious clips flooded over it. Recently, a new video featuring a man claiming to reject a train offered as a gift in dowry surfaced on social media.

The clip features a man who is asked if he was offered a train as a gift in dowry when he got married. To which, the man confidently responds in affirmative. When the person recording the video confirms if the incident is true, the man replies, “Han. Hakikat Hai.”

To support his claim he went on to say that he denied accepting it as he was not skilled enough to drive a heavy vehicle like it. If the bride’s side would have given him a small vehicle, such as a car he would have accepted it happily. Moreover, he didn’t have much space to park it. “Where would have I parked it?” remarked the man.

When the man filming the video further asks if he was even getting the engine of the train along with it, the man hilariously replied, “Sab kuch mil raha tha. Jab train ke sath sab kuch milega toh sab kuch milega.”

The 30 second video has left netizens in splits and has garnered over 2,2000 views and more than 1600 likes on Twitter. The clip is going viral with people wanting to have the same level of confidence. While some are asking the man to have thought of a better idea for rejecting the dowry.

Earlier this year, another funny video featuring a man making a bizarre claim of combating coronavirus by sitting under the sun took the internet by storm. The video taken during an election rally was filmed by a reporter when he saw the man attending the rally without wearing a mask amid the pandemic.

In the viral video, the man can be heard saying, “I am not scared of corona. When I am sitting in the sun, corona runs away." He claimed that sweating in the sun helps curing the disease so he finds no use in wearing a mask.

