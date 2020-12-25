News18 Logo

Man Refuses to Marry Till He Gets Newly Launched Phone, Company Gifts Him One
2-MIN READ

Man Refuses to Marry Till He Gets Newly Launched Phone, Company Gifts Him One

Xiaomi Vice President and Managing Director of Mi India, Manu Kumar Jain, replied to Ahamad on Twitter.

Twitter user Kamal Ahamad from Uttar Pradesh was in for a pleasant surprise when he actually received an Mi 10T Pro. Ahamad, upon receiving the cherished gift, posted photos of the mobile phone on the microblogging platform which he received.

Buzz Staff

Lady luck is a tricky thing. For some, it is a piece of cake, for others, its a tough one. A man who recently declared on social media that he wouldn't get married until he got a newly launched smartphone was in for a surprise when the company actually turned into a wish-granting Santa and gifted him a new phone.

Twitter user Kamal Ahamad from Uttar Pradesh was in for a pleasant surprise when he actually received an Mi 10T Pro. Ahamad, upon receiving the cherished gift, posted photos of the mobile phone on the microblogging platform which he received.

Another round of suprise was then waiting for Ahamad when Xiaomi Vice President and Managing Director of Mi India, Manu Kumar Jain, replied to his post on Twitter.

“Haha! I think you are now ready to get married”.

Elated at the response, Ahamad replied to Jain, “Hahaha! Yes i’m ready now sir”.

However, it seems receiving the phone was just the start for Ahamad who then decided he wanted more. So, he tried his luck yet again with another hilarious tweet. He said now that he ahs the phone, he will get married to it and wanted Mi Notebook 14 as dowry.

Netizens who took note of Ahamad's tweet and his subsequent luck also tried to imitate him and see if their luck was as good as his or not.

However, there is a catch. Ahamad did not exactly was gifted the phone. He later tweeted that he won a coupon for the phone and thus won it on the Xiaomi page as part of several of the company's engagement-building activities.


