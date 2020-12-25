Man Refuses to Marry Till He Gets Newly Launched Phone, Company Gifts Him One

Lady luck is a tricky thing. For some, it is a piece of cake, for others, its a tough one. A man who recently declared on social media that he wouldn't get married until he got a newly launched smartphone was in for a surprise when the company actually turned into a wish-granting Santa and gifted him a new phone.

Twitter user Kamal Ahamad from Uttar Pradesh was in for a pleasant surprise when he actually received an Mi 10T Pro. Ahamad, upon receiving the cherished gift, posted photos of the mobile phone on the microblogging platform which he received.

Another round of suprise was then waiting for Ahamad when Xiaomi Vice President and Managing Director of Mi India, Manu Kumar Jain, replied to his post on Twitter.

“Haha! I think you are now ready to get married”.

haha! I think you are now ready to get married On a serious note, #Mi10TPro is probably the best flagship phone in India right now. I hope you like it. Please do try out the #108MP camera and share your feedback with us. I ❤️ #Mi #Mi10 #Mi10T https://t.co/fsrOsQfVZP pic.twitter.com/mKVvZw9SH6 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 21, 2020

Elated at the response, Ahamad replied to Jain, “Hahaha! Yes i’m ready now sir”.

However, it seems receiving the phone was just the start for Ahamad who then decided he wanted more. So, he tried his luck yet again with another hilarious tweet. He said now that he ahs the phone, he will get married to it and wanted Mi Notebook 14 as dowry.

Netizens who took note of Ahamad's tweet and his subsequent luck also tried to imitate him and see if their luck was as good as his or not.

Respected sir, how about a little Philanthropy for me too ☺ I'm still using the ancient #Mi2 purchased in 2015, touch wood still going strong, and I really love @Xiaomi and it's Camera.Can I too be gifted any decent upgraded version of your choice ?#JustTakingAChance — Nitin Kapoor (@NVAK1973) December 22, 2020

Yeh toh cheating hai.Mujhe bhi chahiye — Dishank Shah (@DishankShah20) December 22, 2020

It's not done. I too want #Mi10TPro. Until then, I'll not celebrate my wedding anniversary in February. Now either the pics will be shot by 108 MP or with none. — Aditya Verma (@IamAdityaVerma) December 22, 2020

However, there is a catch. Ahamad did not exactly was gifted the phone. He later tweeted that he won a coupon for the phone and thus won it on the Xiaomi page as part of several of the company's engagement-building activities.