Man Regrets Missing Call from 'Space', Finds Support in Internet

It is quite common for people to miss calls. While some miss calls by mistake, some do it purposely. People purposefully do it when they are not ready for a conversation or are averting something. A person did something similar and tried avoiding a call from the US government. But little did the person know, it was a call from outer space and now, all there is left is regret.

Sharing the anecdote on reddit, a user explained how he got a call from a friend at the International Space Station, and he missed it on purpose. As per the user, the incident happened on Sunday when the user got a call and the caller ID mentioned “US Gov.” “I first had a thought/feeling you get when the principal calls you to their office. ‘Crap. What did I do that I thought I got away with but maybe I didn’t?’ I was in the middle of something with a bunch of people and showed them what it said on my phone and everyone was all ‘Do not answer it!’.”

The user, abiding by the advice of the majority, turned down the call and sent it to voicemail. To his surprise, the call was from his friend who, as the user told, is currently on his second mission on the International Space Station (ISS). “I had a chance to speak to someone that was not on Earth and screwed it up,” the user wrote. Even the friend knew that his call was not received since the caller ID showed “US Gov.” The user ended his story saying, “I know he will call again, but damn I feel like an idiot right now.”

Since being shared, thousands of netizens have interacted with the Reddit post through upvotes and comments. Many quipped about the possibly insane “long-distance charges.”

One user wrote, “They need to change the caller ID. It just screams scam.” Another highlighted the silver lining and wrote, “I feel like it is almost cooler that you have a voicemail from someone calling from space since you can save it.” One comment stole the show where a user fake-quoted and wrote, “‘Who on Earth would be ringing me at his hour?’.”

