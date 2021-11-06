Man Replaced Wife’s Cat With 'Well-behaved' Lookalike Years Ago and She Has No Idea

Pet owners are very particular about the well being of their animals. Their love for the animal is so strong that they can even identify them even in a herd of other similar looking animals. But this cat owner has not been able to find that her pet was replaced for a more “well-behaved” feline by her husband. And this happened nearly six years ago. So, for the past six years, this woman has been living with a different cat without actually realising.

Sharing an anonymous Reddit post, the man confessed to replacing the cat and revealed that he did so while they were still just dating, and her current wife had gone away to see her family. The original cat, as per the man’s description, was “extremely aggressive” and scratched everyone.

So, when she went away to see her family and gave him the duty to take care of the pet, he decided to replace it with another black cat.

The woman believed that she could get the cat to behave well eventually. In her absence, the man went to her apartment to feed her but it scratched his arms badly. He joked to the cat that he would get her replaced and that she wasn’t very special. But what came out as a joke stuck to his mind.

The next morning, he went to a local animal shelter and found a cat that looked exactly like her then girlfriend’s pet. This new cat was trained well and was a lot friendlier.

He adopted the new cat and took it to his girlfriend’s apartment. He then took the original pet cat to a nearby town to make sure that his girlfriend never finds the original feline. The swapping went smoothly and it’s been six years now. The wife still doesn’t realise that something like this happened and the new cat responds and answers calls of the original cat’s name. And of course, it is a lot more well behaved.

However, the replacement act did not quite go well with Reddit users. Cat lovers lashed out at the man for lying to his wife and playing with her emotions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.