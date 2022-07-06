Man Returns From Abroad To See Stranger In His London Flat, He Can't Kick Him Out

In a bizarre incident that unfolded in London, a man was left homeless because a stranger moved into his flat while he was away. Filippe Scalora left London in 2019 to travel, but the coronavirus pandemic kicked in. Following the restrictions on international travel, he ended up getting stuck in Australia with his parents.

Filippe would have extended his stay in Australia had he not known that an intruder had taken over his living space in the London flat. He claims that a worker from Clarion housing association helped a man occupy his home while he was in Australia.

An employee at the housing association informed Filippe that during his time away, the house will be rented to other people. But Filippe was assured that he would be moved into another property, once he returned. Riding on the employee’s words, Filippe sent his keys and even got his house emptied with the help of a local friend.

However, when the travel ban was lifted, Filippe was shocked to learn what was exactly happening. A conversation with another employee at the housing association made him unveil that £8,000 worth of utility bills were racked up in his name which urgently needed paying. Notably, there was also no official record of his flat having any new occupier.

“I soon found out that the Clarion worker had been collecting money by renting out my flat privately,” the 41-year-old told MyLondon.

Following Filippe’s complaint, the housing association has launched an investigation into tenancy fraud. A spokesperson was quoted by the leading daily, saying, “Clarion takes a zero-tolerance approach to tenancy fraud and there is a criminal investigation currently underway regarding this case.” The spokesperson revealed that three individuals at their association are the subject of the investigation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.