Man Returns Home After Fighting Covid-19 for 130 Days: 'My Doctor Motivated Me'

The COVID-19 pandemic is still standing strong in many parts of the world. The battle with the pandemic is multi-fold. Some are fought with valor, yet the decision turns out in the favour of the virus, but some constantly combat the malevolent virus to win, no matter how long it takes.

One such battle was fought and won by Vishwas Saini, who contracted the virus and struggled for every whiff for more than 4 months before he was recently discharged from the hospital. Vishwas has safely returned to his home after a 130-day long fight.

Vishwas developed symptoms of COVID-19 and was tested positive on April 28, a time when the second wave of the pandemic was in its full swing. Initially, he spent his quarantine days at home. However, his condition deteriorated, after which, his family decided to admit him to Nutema Hospital in Meerut.

A COVID-19 patient was discharged from the hospital after 130 days in Meerut"He tested positive for COVID on April 28. Initially, he was kept at home but was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated," Dr MC Saini, the doctor who treated him, said yesterday

“We kept him on the ventilator for roughly a month, during which his oxygen level stooped to as low as 16. His willpower to live is only how he managed to fight the virus,” Dr. MC Saini told ANI.

He was on ventilator support for a month. Later, we removed the support but continued oxygen support. Even after discharge, he needs oxygen support for some hours daily. His condition was so bad at a time that we were not expecting a positive outcome:Dr MC Saini in Meerut (15.09)

For 130 days, Vishwas struggled to be alive in hopes to see his family again, who were away from him the whole time. With his face covered with an oxygen mask 24×7, Vishwas is seen honing the battle scar on his face in the pictures.

“When I saw people dying in front of me, I got very worried. My doctors kept me motivated and directed my focus towards recovering from the virus. It feels great to be back home with my family after so long,” said Vishwas.

It feels great to be back home with my family after such a long period of time. When I saw people dying at the hospital, I got worried, but my doctor motivated me & asked me to focus on my recovery: Vishwas Saini, who was discharged from hospital after 130 days in Meerut (15.09)

Looking at the depleting health levels, at one time, even the doctors started losing grip on positive outcomes. Defeating all possible odds, Vishwas united with his children again after months spent in the hospital ward amidst the beeping machines and the grave aura.

Even though the virus is out of his body, Vishwas is yet to fully recover. According to doctors, he still needs oxygen support for a few hours daily, along with medications, until his lungs heal over time.

We wish Vishwas all the health and luck and kudos to the proficient doctors treating him. Well fought, Warriors!

