A copy of Red Deer book has been returned to a library nearly after eight decades. The book authored by Richard Jefferies was taken out on loan at Earlsdon Library in England by the late Capt William Humphries back in 1938. It was his grandson Raddy Riordan who returned the book on Tuesday. According to a report by BBC, Riordan found the book when he was clearing out his mother’s house. While returning the book after 84 years, Riordan made a donation of £18.27 (approx Rs. 1,745) that would have racked up inclined to the fines at the 1930s rate.

If the library’s current rate of 25p per day would have been applied to the book, then Riordan would have had to pay £7,673 (approximately Rs 7 lakh). “I feel I have expunged my grandfather’s crime,” said Riordan of the incident. During an interaction with the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Lucy Winter, the community engagement coordinator of the library called the book a ‘lovely piece of the library’s history.’ She said, “Mr. Riordan was so nice and it was so kind of him to donate the fine back to the library.”

The grandson who is a resident of Saffron Walden, Essex, thought it would be ‘fun’ for the library to have the copy back. Reportedly, his grandfather borrowed the book for his then-six-year-old daughter Anne, who was Riordan’s mother. “My grandfather lived in Earlsdon in the late 1930s. That was where my mother was growing up at the time. I don’t know quite why he didn’t return it but two years later… the Blitz took most of the house out but not the library book. I felt rather bad as I was returning it – they asked if I had read it and I hadn’t. Maybe I should try and take it out again just so I can read it myself. It really wasn’t that exciting a book though, honestly,” said the grandson.

A notice on the front page of the book stated that the book should have been returned within 14 days by October 11, 1938. Riordan discovered the book when he was clearing his late mother’s house in Hinckley, Leicestershire.

