Man Returns to Chennai After Years to Find House Replaced By Six-Storey Building

The Chennai police have arrested a 42-year-old man, who allegedly grabbed 2,400 sqft of land in Madipakkam and built a six-storey on it. And all this happened while the owner of the land was away in Bengaluru for professional reasons.

According to police, K Rajamannar, the man now under arrest, allegedly made another person pose as the owner, fabricated documents and managed to transfer the ownership of land to his name. Rajamannar is a resident of Malayambakkam and works for a private builder, reports an English daily.

When the development came to the notice of Nagalingamoorthy, the real owner of the land, he filed a complaint with the police following which CCB’s Entrust Document Fraud (EDF) Prevention Wing acted.

Quoting police sources, The New Indian Express reported that Nagalingamoorthy had bought that piece of land in 1988 and constructed a house on it. However, six years later, the man moved to Bengaluru with his family due to professional commitments. Police further said the real owner wasn't able to stay in touch or maintain the house following the death of his wife.When Nagalingamoorthy returned, he found no traces of his house on the land that he owned. A six-storeyed building stood there, instead. Police said Rajamannar has been sent to judicial custody.

Three other men who were involved in the transfer of property ownership have also been apprehended. Those arrested are M Kaja Moideen (32), M Mohan (46), and J Ramaiah (53). The trio was remanded in judicial custody.

In another case, two brothers were arrested in Tiruvallur district's Thiruninravur for allegedly grabbing a piece of land worth Rs 2.5 crore. The duo used fake documents and claimed they were the legal heirs of the property, police said.

Fifty-seven-year-old M Venkatesan and forty-six-year-old M Murugan have been apprehended, the police said, adding a witness, B Punniyakodi (46), was also arrested. Police are now looking for their other brother, Nagendran, who is one of the accused.