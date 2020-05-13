BUZZ

Man Returns to Jail to 'Enjoy Sandwich' after Chugging Wine from Tanker on California Highway

Representative image.

Representative image.

The driver was hauling a tank of wine and stopped after being signalled.

How far can you go to get your hands on lodes of wine? Probably not as far as Gabriel Moreno from California. Exploits of the man are going viral on the internet.

The 39-year-old was spotted driving on a highway by a tanker driver on Tuesday. Moreno caught the driver’s attention and signalled as if something was “wrong with the vehicle”.

The driver was hauling a tank of wine and stopped after being signalled. Then, he saw Moreno get down from his car, with nothing but his underwear on him, and go behind the trunk.

The driver realised something was amiss and restarted his vehicle. Little did he know that Moreno had jumped on the trailer and had managed to open a valve and chug wine from it.

According to a report by The Modesto Bee, the driver noticed that a dashboard gauge was showing his truck to have lost weight, only after travelling for about a mile. He then pulled over. Then, Moreno “jumped down and placed himself beneath the belly of the truck”. In this position, the avid wine lover kept drinking as much as he could as wine poured down on him.

He then got out and ran for a while on the highway. The driver had already informed the California Highway Patrol and the police also received a few phone calls from people who had noticed a man running covered in blood –which was actually the wine.

Moreno was arrested and charged with “felony, vandalism and misdemeanour driving on a suspended license”. But as the state has a zero bail order in view of the pandemic, he was soon released. This prompted Moreno to commit another crime the next day.

He tried to steal a truck as he did not get a sandwich which is a “standard meal at the Public Safety Center”. The regional sheriff’s department told the portal that Moreno admitted that he wanted to “return visit to the jail, where he hoped to finally enjoy his sandwich.”

