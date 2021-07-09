Man Reunites With Pet Dog after 10 Years and it's Super Wholesome

A story of a dog reuniting with his master after 10 years is winning hearts on the Internet. Shared by the Facebook page of the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the overwhelming story has struck a chord with netizens leaving them amused. The dog named Samson went missing nearly a decade ago. His master Mr C. did everything to trace the pooch but couldn’t found him. However, the Texas-based animal shelter ACS found Samson with six other abandoned dogs a month ago and brought it to the care. They wrote, “He was in pretty rough shape, dirty and covered in fleas”. Upon being scanned before the treatment, he was found with a microchip which revealed his owner’s name.

As soon as his ‘Hooman’ Mr C heard the shocking news that Samson had been found, he rushed over to ACS to meet his pet. Sharing the overwhelming reunion, ACS wrote that the owner was so happy to meet Samson after so many years and couldn’t stop himself from shedding a few tears. ACS further added that Mr C kneeled down and said “Samson, it’s me. Do you remember me?" Samson slowly walked up to him and sniffed his hand.

Well! This reunion has been possible only because of the microchip. It is important to microchip the pets for such incidents and hence microchips licensing is also a law in San Antonio.

The pictures shared by the ACS says it all that how happy was Mr C after reuniting with Samson. Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 8,000 views and tons of comments.

Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from showering love on the heart-touching post.

A user wrote, “Hope we can see an updated photo in about a month so we get to experience his continuing miracle”.

Another user commented, “How sad but glad the owner reclaimed him at least he’ll live the rest of his life in great hands”. A third user wrote, “sending wishes for lots of new positive memories made together again. What a blessing to find each other”.

Isn’t it ‘paw’drorable?

