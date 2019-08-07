Man Rides Auto on Mumbai’s Virar Railway Platform to Rush Pregnant Woman to Hospital

An auto rickshaw driver is being hailed for rushing a pregnant woman to a hospital from a railway platform in Maharashtra after she went into premature labour.

The seven-month pregnant woman and her husband were travelling in the compartment reserved for disabled persons on Sunday morning when a delay caused due to incessant rains brought the train to a halt at the Virar railway station, ANI reported.

Panic struck over his wife’s premature labour, the man rushed out of the compartment to seek help, ANI quoted police inspector Praveen Kumar Yadav, Virar RPF, as saying.

The man spotted 34-year-old Sagar Kamlakar Gawad, a resident of Dongarpada in Virar (West), whose autorickshaw was parked in the space allotted by Western Railway (WR) right next to platform number two, the inspector said.

He urged Gawad to help him, following which, he brought his auto rickshaw on the platform and rode towards Sanjeevani Hospital in Virar," Yadav was quoted as saying.

Gawad drove his rickshaw onto the Virar railway station platform and rushed the couple to the Sanjeevani Hospital, where the pregnant woman delivered a premature baby, according to Hindustan Times.

However, Gawad was arrested later by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for violating rules. He was granted bail by a court on Monday and released with a warning. "Even though Gawad's intentions were good, he has violated the rules. Driving on the platform could have injured commuters," said Yadav.

Gawad was charged under Sections 154 (rash travelling or negligent act) and 159 (disobedience of drivers) of the Railway Act, 1989, according to ANI.

Several netizens praised Gawad’s act and condemned his arrest.

Arrested for what ?? For helping a pregnant lady, actually police must have rewarded him. Police says one must help someone who needs help in case of accident etc., But see, no one will come forward fearing the arrest. @MumbaiPolice — श्रीMurali🇮🇳 (@mayamadhava) August 6, 2019

He should be given a medal. — PriyaRaju (@PriyaRaju) August 6, 2019

From Humanity point of view, he did great.From legal, he breached law.But, If court just warned him, it's an encouragement by court. Coz, court can't bypass legal provision. But, had the court praised his service, would be better. — Gauravkumar Koradiya (@GauravKoradiya) August 6, 2019

By helping a woman in distress he breached law? Really sir that is what you think? After this warning do you think he’ll ever dare to help anyone else in urgency? — Aniruddh (@i_Aniruddh) August 6, 2019

Brave autowala! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 What an act! — Dexter 2.0 (@SpartanReturns) August 6, 2019

