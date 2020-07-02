Man Risks Own Life To Save Deer from Drowning in River, Internet Lauds Daredevil Act

A man risked his own life to rescue a deer from drowning in a river. A video of the daredevil act was shared by Indian Forest Official Ramesh Pandey.

In the clip, a man is seen going down with the help of a rope to rescue the little creature. He then gets hold of the deer's tail and pulls him out of harm's way.

This is how invisible green heroes work silently in field. A swamp deer stuck up in Ganga barrage got rescued and released safely by Shri Mohan Yadav, Forester of Haiderpur wetland taking huge risk. @skumarias02 @WWFINDIA

Other users and Indian Forest officials Praveen Kaswan and Sudha Ramen have also expressed their thoughts on the clip.

Praveen stated “Wah’ in his tweet while Sudha worte, “He risks his life to save the swamp deer. Such green warriors are working day and night across the country to protect our forests and wildlife. They work for the voiceless. Let us voice to appreciate and recognise their efforts.”

Lauding the efforts of the man, a person said: “This is commendable on so many counts. The grey haired forester dangling by a rope, a young boy holding the rope standing on that narrow strip. And for all said and done, animals are animals. It's reflexes are quick and quicker still when in panic".

Another person added, “These are the unsung men and women who keep the wildlife safe. They have the compassion to offer help when it's needed most. It gives them a spontaneous sense of accomplishment”.





