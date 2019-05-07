English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Robs Stores Wearing a Donald Trump Mask And It's Not the First Time
This is not the first time this has happened. In 2017, two brothers had been arrested in Italy for robbing multiple cash machines while wearing Donald Trump masks as disguise.
Police in Australia are looking for a man who broke into a shopping centre wearing a Donald Trump mask which he lost while trying to escape from the spot.
The man was seen wearing what appeared to be a Donald Trump mask, a black Nike hooded jumper, black track pants, white Nike shoes and was carrying a number of Uber Eats bags, Queensland Police said in a statement.
The police have sought help for identifying the man who broke into a shopping centre on Gympie Road by smashing a glass door on Sunday morning.
“Once inside, the man then smashed the glass display window of a jewellery shop and stole a number of watches. The man also smashed the glass of an electronic store and stole some property before leaving the centre on foot,” the statement said.
However, as he tries to flee from the spot, the burglar’s Donald Trump mask falls off, revealing his face.
Police have released CCTV footage and are hoping that someone can help them identify the man.
The man has been described as Pacific Islander in appearance, in his 20s with black hair and had a proportionate build.
Meanwhile, the burglary led to social media users taking potshots at the President of the United States.
"Is this 'fake news?'" one Facebook user wrote. "Are you certain in was a mask..." another laughed. "Build a wall around the centre, that will stuff him," a third suggested.
