Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Man Robs Stores Wearing a Donald Trump Mask And It's Not the First Time

This is not the first time this has happened. In 2017, two brothers had been arrested in Italy for robbing multiple cash machines while wearing Donald Trump masks as disguise.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 7, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Robs Stores Wearing a Donald Trump Mask And It's Not the First Time
This is not the first time this has happened. In 2017, two brothers had been arrested in Italy for robbing multiple cash machines while wearing Donald Trump masks as disguise.
Loading...
Police in Australia are looking for a man who broke into a shopping centre wearing a Donald Trump mask which he lost while trying to escape from the spot.

The man was seen wearing what appeared to be a Donald Trump mask, a black Nike hooded jumper, black track pants, white Nike shoes and was carrying a number of Uber Eats bags, Queensland Police said in a statement.

The police have sought help for identifying the man who broke into a shopping centre on Gympie Road by smashing a glass door on Sunday morning.

“Once inside, the man then smashed the glass display window of a jewellery shop and stole a number of watches. The man also smashed the glass of an electronic store and stole some property before leaving the centre on foot,” the statement said.

However, as he tries to flee from the spot, the burglar’s Donald Trump mask falls off, revealing his face.

Police have released CCTV footage and are hoping that someone can help them identify the man.

The man has been described as Pacific Islander in appearance, in his 20s with black hair and had a proportionate build.

Meanwhile, the burglary led to social media users taking potshots at the President of the United States.

"Is this 'fake news?'" one Facebook user wrote. "Are you certain in was a mask..." another laughed. "Build a wall around the centre, that will stuff him," a third suggested.

In fact, this is not the first time this has happened. In 2017, two brothers had been arrested in Italy for robbing multiple cash machines while wearing Donald Trump masks as disguise.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram