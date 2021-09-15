Man Says Aliens Implanted Him With Nanochip, Causing Him to Divorce Wife, Lose Job

Is there any other planet in the universe that has life, just like Earth? We don’t know that yet and we might not know it for a long time. However, a man in the US has claimed that he was abducted by aliens who inserted a nanochip in his arms that lead him to lose his job, while his wife divorced him. The abduction has not been a one-time phenomenon Steve Colbern claims that he had been taken aboard a UFO multiple times by aliens who looked like typical greys, reported The Daily Star UK. Steve narrated his experience on the Coast to Coast show and explained how the abduction forced him to dedicate his life to researching aliens, resulting in a breakdown in his marriage and professional life. It all started when he spotted a UFO hovering over his avocado tree. Before he could realise anything, he was pulled up into the spaceship by a green light beam. Steve said that he was taken to a medical station where a device was implanted into his body via a piece of stainless steel tubing that had optic fibre inside it.

Steve added that the experience changed his perspective towards life and at times, it became difficult for him to get along with humans ‘down here.’ He claimed that his wife had similar experiences, however, she was not too pleased with it and blamed him for everything. Things went downhill in their marriage and the couple eventually split.

Steve revealed that his urge to investigate the paranormal encounters also led to the loss of his job after he was found using company equipment to analyse the suspected implant. However, reflecting back on the experience, Steve said it changed his perspective towards life and opened his eyes. He felt as if he was a part of a larger galactic civilisation and not just an obscure human being trapped on an obscure planet.

