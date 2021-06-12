Man Performing Stunts With Scooter Gets Stunned by Oncoming Train, Jumps off Track in Nick of Time

Inspired by many action movies and their own curiosity to chase some adventure, a few people in India turn railway tracks into a space where they perform adrenaline-rushing stunts. In a recent incident that is being shared on social media these days, a man at Sandhiya Bridge in Gujarat’s Jamnagar was seen performing stunts on the railway tracks. However, things took a dangerous turn when a train was spotted coming on the same railway track.

According to a video shared by a local news website TV9, the man was seen struggling to get his scooter out of the track as the train approached at high speed. A few onlookers were even calling him out to get off the track. The video certainly induced palpitations among its viewers as the train kept inching closer and closer with every second. However, just before a few seconds the train hit the scooter, the man jumped off the track. It also seems that the train did apply the brakes as the video shows the scooter being dragged along the railway tracks.

A report by News24 mentions that local police is looking for the man in the video who was performing stunts on his scooter when the train was seen on the track. However, this is one of many such incidents where people try to perform life-threatening stunts on railway tracks from across the country.

The Railway Police in Maharashtra recently arrested a 21-year-old man from Ghatkopar on Thursday after he was seen performing a dangerous stunt on the edge of rail tracks while shooting it on his camera. The culprit was taken into police custody after his video was reported earlier this week. The Mid-Day reports that the man named Arman Kurshid Shaikh filmed a video where he was holding a gun and enacting the process of dying by suicide. The report further mentioned that Shaikh confessed to the Government Railway Police that his dangerous stunts on railway tracks can make him famous.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here