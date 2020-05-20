Man Secretly Learns Guitar to Deliver Performance of a Lifetime on Wife's Birthday, Impresses Twitter

We always wish to go a little extra to make the birthdays of our loved ones really special. From buying them quirky gifts to going an extra mile to make it fruitful, the day is always meant to be filled with love.

Twitter user Dan White thought something similar and started to plan for his wife’s birthday gift 11 months back. He not just decorated the entire house with rose petals, but also took the guitar lessons.

"I spent the last 11 months secretly learning guitar so I could surprise my wife on her birthday," he captioned the video.

The clip has become a hit on social media, with over 1.2 lakh views. The beautiful gesture has definitely melted some hearts, with people praising the man for his efforts. Some even guessed the song from its tunes - "Smoke On The Water".

A user wrote, "Smoke on the water. When someone can recognize a song is when you know your hard work has paid off. Congrats!," while another mentioned, "thank you for always bravely showing us what a REAL MAN is: thoughtful, vulnerable, and putting work into his relationship every day".

Some even asked him if he can play at their wedding.

However, some seem really unimpressed with the Dan calling this rendition a hard work and effort of 11 months. One user even asked him if it took 11 months or 11 minutes.

