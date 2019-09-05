Man Secretly Photographs Girlfriend with Engagement Ring for a Month Before Finally Popping the Question

Timing is of utmost importance when it comes to that big moment of proposing to someone. Everything has to be perfect! From the setting to the milieu, all the little details need to be spot on before popping the big question. Now, it turns out that a man secretly proposed to his girlfriend for an entire month, without her knowing, before finally popping the question to her.

According to a story published in The Sun, Edi Okoro, was planning the perfect proposal for his partner Cally Read, but decided to have some fun before getting down on one knee.

The self-proclaimed 'spontaneous improviser' did not have a concrete plan as to how he was going to ask the big question and said that it was even more of a challenge because the moment he planned a holiday or meal to ask her the question, she would have "clocked on" to what he was about to do.

Thus he ended up taking the ring with him everywhere, hoping that the 'moment' would arise his spontaneous style.

Thus, Edi decided to keep the ring with him at all times, ready for the perfect moment to suddenly arise.

But soon Edi began photo bombing Cally with the engagement ring, something he shared on his Facebook page under a single album, which has raked in over 90K likes.

Taking to his Facebook page, Edi wrote that the album was about "how I proposed to Cally, the other story!"

He went on to write, "After a month or so of waiting for the right moment, I was sitting on the sofa admiring “my precious” (yes I became very attached to this ring by this point) Cally almost caught me staring at the ring, and it hit me!....All these missed opportunities mixed in with the thought - Cally doesn’t know I have the ring!! I should just start documenting these moments!"

Edi decided to 'document these moments' and went on posing with the ring while Cally her back turned and was not looking. Edi's album shows him growing bolder with him leaving the ring in her jewellery box for three days and even placing it in her hand as she slept.

While he did eventually propose to Cally, who never spotted the ring, Edi is yet to reveal how he popped the question. Instead, he posted a snap of his now-fiance sporting the ring, and added that she had no idea about the prank until several weeks later.

