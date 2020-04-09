Man 'Separated' from His Wife Due to Coronavirus Waits Outside Hospital With a Wholesome Sign

The coronavirus managed to keep Texas couple, Kelly and Albert, physically apart but their emotional bond is too pure to be touched by the virus. Due to the pandemic, the hospital where Kelly receives her chemotherapy had to stop Albert from heading in.

However, that did not dampen his spirits. Albert Conner made a heartwarming sign and sat just outside the hospital.

The sign read: “I can’t be with you but I’m here. [Red heart] you! Thank you to all staff!!!”

Kelly posted the wholesome picture on her Facebook account. She took a selfie from her hospital so that her husband, Albert, could be visible sitting on the other side of the road. The other photograph was that of Albert’s close-up picture, reading a book with the sign on display.

Kelly captioned the post, “No visitors allowed for Chemo due to the virus but that didn’t stop Albert L. Conner! Thank you for all your continued love and support”.

The supportive family won hearts on social media. Around 700 people reacted on the post with over 110 comments.

One Facebook user wrote, “My heart goes out to you both….love you!!”

While another said, “That is absolutely amazing!!! What an awesome husband!!!”

Several other send love and prayers for the family.