Man Sets Mercedes Worth $100,000 on Fire While Doing Burnout Session

A 'burnout session' for a $100,000 Mercedes ended on a distressed note when the car caught fire with the driver making a narrow escape.

The incident took place in Chester Hill in a quiet suburban street in Sydney, when a man trying to flaunt his Mercedes Benz AMG C63S in front of a crowd, landed himself in a horrifying situation as the luxury vehicle caught fire. The 25-year-old driver's stunt showing accelerating the car while keeping it still has been caught on camera and shared widely on social media. A few moments later in the video, smoke begins to come out of the car and it bursts in flames. The crowd panicked and instructed the three passengers to get out of the car. The trio made a hasty exit from the car, luckily, without injuries.

"Get out, get out, get out," a man screams towards passengers while the crowd gets away from the car in flames. Onlookers can be heard asking for a garden hose by the neighbours before fire crews were rushed to the spot.

Thankfully, no one got injured. The irresponsible stunt completely destroyed the car and damaged the road too and Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the spot to handle the crisis. The man has been charged after the incident. First responders police officers from Bankstown Police Area Command were told that the luxury vehicle caught fire while being driven down the road, however, as the video clip went viral on the internet, the police realized that the driver was performing a stunt. The police investigated the case and have charged the driver with dangerous and negligent driving.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fauburn2144official%2Fvideos%2F117692996878096%2F&show_text=true&width=264" width="264" height="591" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

The one-and-a-half-minute long clip has collected more than 2,700 reactions and around 5,000 comments. While some of the comments are targeting the driver and his sensibilities, others are joking about the whole situation.

One of the Facebook users wrote that he has never seen a crowd wait so patiently just to be disappointed. Another user wrote that the ‘poor guy didn’t know his traction but was still on.’

Later in news reports, it was revealed that the driver had won this black coupe in a raffle last year and had put it up for sale when the incident happened. Another one jokingly wrote that this incident is the reason why they need to be teaching burnouts in school.

Another hilarious comment reads ‘all that money and no idea.’

The owner of the car is set to appear in the Bankstown Local Court on March 11.