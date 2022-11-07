Man Sets Record By Shooting Arrows Through a Tiny Keyhole, Stuns Internet

A video which is currently going viral has stunned netizens all across social media. If you follow the Instagram handle of Guinness World Records, you know the type of videos they put up. In a recent video, Lars Andersen from Denmark can be seen flaunting his archery skills. In the video, he creates a record by shooting multiple arrows through a tiny keyhole one after another. “Most consecutive arrows shot through a keyhole. 7 by Lars Anderson,” read the caption.

In the video, the archer can be seen sitting on his knees on the floor and shooting the arrows. His skill set will make you drop your jaw, have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 33K likes. “This is a record worthy,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “I will never peep through the keyhole in this man’s house.”

Meanwhile, earlier, professional chefs Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis set yet another Guinness World Record for making the largest sushi roll. The duo, who rose to fame across various social media platforms owing to their viral cooking videos, made a joint effort to attempt the world record in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. They earned the title for the ‘fastest time to fillet a 10 Ib fish’ and the largest sushi roll in width on October 7. According to Guinness World Record, to create the massive roll, the two used about 2000 lbs (approx 907.1 kg) of seasoned sushi rice, 500 lbs (approx 226.7 kg) of sushi-grade salmon, 500 lbs of fresh cucumber, tons of sesame seeds and thousands of sheets of nori.

It took about three hours and a team of eight people to prepare the roll that measured a whopping 2.16 m (7 ft 1 in). Reportedly, the make the largest sushi roll, Nick DiGiovanni took help from a junior engineering student from Northeastern University who created the inner mould which would hold the filling ingredients inside temporarily, along with the outer support structure to hold the entire roll together. In the video of the making process, the two can be seen stepping inside the mould to fill the ingredients inside the gigantic roll.

