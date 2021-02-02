Man Sets World Record for Eating World’s Hottest Chillies, Immediately Regrets it. Here's Why

If you’re really fond of eating hot and fiery chillies, this one might be inspirational for you. A man in Canada recently set the world record for eating one of the world’s hottest peppers in the fastest time! Though spicy food is no news for Indians, this task is a little more than just a rich chilli-based meal. The pepper used for creating this record is Carolina Reaper Chilli pepper and he ate three of them in 9.72 seconds flat!

In the video shared by Guinness World Records on their Facebook page, Mike Jack can be seen amping himself up for the task ahead by shaking his head vigorously and even slapping himself in the face a couple of times. Even though the video was posted on Wednesday, the official website of the Records Committee reports the record was made on November 21, 2020.

“The attempt was done at his home in line with COVID-19 social distancing measures. His wife, Jamie Jack, acted as his witness, timekeeper, and coach,” the website said. He had to chew and swallow the entire thing within 10 seconds and he stuck out his tongue to the camera as a proof of having taken in the peppers in their entirety. He struggles to breathe and coughs a little in the aftermath of this crazy feast. “I don’t feel so good… I hurt so bad,” he says as he spits out the fire from his mouth.

The website describes this particular pepper as the world's hottest pepper in 2017. It has the ability to deliver an average of 1.5 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU). The SHU scale is the “hotness” certification system for pepper heat. For reference, an average jalapeno pepper, which most people enjoy on pizzas and sandwiches, scores between 2,500 to 8,000 SHU.

If you’re baffled by the SHU of the peppers consumed by Mike, you should know he is quite used to the fiery little devils. Some of you may even recognise the name as he is none other than the host of popular YouTube channel “Mike Jack Eats Heat,” famous for “Mike Jacks’ Hot Reviews.” He goes around the country, testing and tasting and rating the spiciest and hottest foods he can find.

This is his fourth world record in the fastest chilli eating genre. His first record came in January 2019. He consumed Bhut Jolokia chili peppers in 9.75 seconds. Then he doubled down on the Ghost Peppers and set the record for “most Bhut Jolokia chili peppers eaten in one minute” with 97 grams consumed. Not to be satisfied with this achievement, he broke his own record in February 2020 by eating 246 grams of Bhut Jolokia chili peppers eaten in two minutes. Well, the Bhut Jolokia is our very own and the pepper is so strong (above 800,000 SHU) that it is used by Indian Army.