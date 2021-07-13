Man Sets World Record for Holding 16 Bowling Balls Together at Once

The Instagram feed of Guinness World Record is a testimony of the fact that you have to do something really extraordinary to get your name registered in the list of record creators. From growing long nails to lifting weights, people try everything that they think will get their share of fame and prestige of being Guinness World Record holders. Latest to this list of extraordinary acts is a record created by a man named Chad McLean, who lifted and balanced 16 bowling balls simultaneously to get his name registered as Guinness World Record holder.

Chad needed to hold more than 14 balls for at least 10 seconds to beat the previous record. He managed to balance 16 bowling balls, each weighing 2.7 kg, for the required duration to get this record under his belt. He previously had created a record in 2015 when he held 13 balls to get his name registered in the record list.

However, this is not the only bowling ball record that he has in his kitty. Chad also the record for the most number of tenpin strikes in one minute. Further, he also attempted the record for the tallest stack of bowling balls in three minutes by a team of two while partnering with his fellow bowling enthusiast Steve Kloempken. The duo managed to create a stack of 11 bowling balls that survived for over 5 seconds and got the record in their name.

Sharing a clip of Chad’s bowling records, Guinness World Record posted a video on Instagram along with a caption that read, “Bowling Ball Balance. How many bowling balls can Chad hold at the same time?"

Since being shared online the clip has got over 3 lakh views along with nearly 30 thousand likes from Instagram users. Lauding Chad for his record-breaking feats, users flooded the comment section with their reactions.

