Daddy Coolest? Man Shares How His Father Made Him Drop Out of IIT Coaching to Make Time for Sports

Nishant's father mentioned how his son likes to play badminton and decided not to get him enrolled on the coaching. (Image for representation/@SneakArt on twitter)

Nishant Jain said he also went on to do his master’s in engineering from one of the top institutes of the world. Nishant thanked his father for always understanding him and standing by his side in his decisions.

IITs are a ticket to a well-settled life for Indian engineering aspirants. However, the road to this dream institute is full of hardwork and struggle which at times even comes at a cost of giving up life outside books. There is no doubt that IITs are the best institutes we have but the pressure around getting in it forces young students to give up everything to just study for one aim. However, in this truly heartwarming story shared by a Twitter user, he narrates how his father made him give up IIT coaching so that he could play badminton and have time for himself.

The user named Nishant Jain who goes by the handle @SneakyArt writes that he was about to get admission to an IIT coaching institute when he was explained how his daily schedule would now involve homework for 5-6 hours with no actual room for sports and other interests. Hearing this, Nishant’s father mentioned how his son likes to play badminton and decided not to get him enrolled on the coaching. He refused to let his son give up any of the interest. Nishant spent his 11 and 12th without any tuition and pursued his interest in life which shaped him into the artist he is today. He had started his own personal blog while he was in class 11 and that blog later turned into a webcomic series.

Reacting to Nishant’s thread many users lauded his father for being understanding and so cool. Some of the users also shared their life stories. Check it out here:

Later, he also went on to do his master’s in engineering from one of the top institutes of the world. Nishant thanked his father for always understanding him and standing by his side in his decisions.

first published:June 22, 2021, 14:07 IST