Daddy Coolest? Man Shares How His Father Made Him Drop Out of IIT Coaching to Make Time for Sports

IITs are a ticket to a well-settled life for Indian engineering aspirants. However, the road to this dream institute is full of hardwork and struggle which at times even comes at a cost of giving up life outside books. There is no doubt that IITs are the best institutes we have but the pressure around getting in it forces young students to give up everything to just study for one aim. However, in this truly heartwarming story shared by a Twitter user, he narrates how his father made him give up IIT coaching so that he could play badminton and have time for himself.

The user named Nishant Jain who goes by the handle @SneakyArt writes that he was about to get admission to an IIT coaching institute when he was explained how his daily schedule would now involve homework for 5-6 hours with no actual room for sports and other interests. Hearing this, Nishant’s father mentioned how his son likes to play badminton and decided not to get him enrolled on the coaching. He refused to let his son give up any of the interest. Nishant spent his 11 and 12th without any tuition and pursued his interest in life which shaped him into the artist he is today. He had started his own personal blog while he was in class 11 and that blog later turned into a webcomic series.

My father saved me the day I was about to join FIITJEE. We went to pay the fees together. The receptionist explained a daily schedule of 5-6 hours of homework, with no room for sports or other interests. “Everyone is doing it, here’s the form for the fee…"— Nishant Jain | SneakyArtist (@SneakyArt) June 20, 2021

“But he plays badminton," said my father. The lady shrugged. He took my hand and we turned around and left.Result - I spent class 11 and 12 as the only person not taking any tuitions. I read, I wrote a blog, I played sports. I had FREE TIME.. — Nishant Jain | SneakyArtist (@SneakyArt) June 20, 2021

Maybe all because of one decision that day, when we didn’t sacrifice my interests to do “what everyone is doing".I learned - he taught me - to not sacrifice myself for what everyone is doing. Happy Father’s Day to the good guys. 🙌 — Nishant Jain | SneakyArtist (@SneakyArt) June 20, 2021

Reacting to Nishant’s thread many users lauded his father for being understanding and so cool. Some of the users also shared their life stories. Check it out here:

Not so dramatic a story for me, but always grateful to parents for not putting me into FIIT-JEE and letting me spend those tuition hours reading fantasy novels, Tintin, and Asterix instead.— Gautam Bhatia (@gautambhatia88) June 20, 2021

Waooo.What an inspirational story Nishant. Kudos to your wife who believes & have faith you.Your father who believed in the basic fundamentals of life to be happy&pursue dreams, else nothing would have made sense. Kudos for inspiring the other guys reading this, follow your heart— Udita Dutta🏳️‍🌈 (@udita_scorpio77) June 21, 2021

In a small way, I am doing something similar. My daughter is contunuing with her singing and dance classes where many of her classmates gave up after 10th. She enjoys it and it is a stressbuster for her!— Arun Krishnan 🇮🇳 (@ArunKrishnan_) June 21, 2021

Very inspiring journey Nishant … and you are definitely great artist… I didn’t know anything about .. Sneaky Art.. till I read your entire message…you have drawn your father reclining on sofa so beautifully..is it some special ink that u use for drawing?— Vijay Chandra 🇮🇳 (@veejaychandra) June 21, 2021

What a lovely tribute to your father. It is those gestures that we might not have recognized the significance of in the moment, when we look back on have had a tremendous impact on our future path.— Maya (@thathaastu1) June 20, 2021

Later, he also went on to do his master’s in engineering from one of the top institutes of the world. Nishant thanked his father for always understanding him and standing by his side in his decisions.

