Man Shares Image of 'Yellow Paper' Inside Samosa Served on Train, IRCTC Responds

In a strange incident, a passenger aboard a Mumbai to Lucknow train found a “yellow paper” inside the samosa which was given to him by the IRCTC pantry. He shared images of the same and a piece of yellow paper can be seen inside the food dish. It seems to be a portion of a wrapper which got mixed with the dough maybe while the snack was being prepared. “This Samosa served IRCTC pantry provided in Train No. 20921 Bandra bound Lucknow weekly exp. started on 8-10-22. I bought it 9-10-22 morning around 10:15 AM. I salute IRCTC for the foods serving to the passengers,” he wrote in the caption.

“What hygienic foods are supplied by the Pantry provided by IRCTC,” he further mentioned. Have a look for yourself:

I am on the way to Lucknow today 9-10-22 I bought one Samosa to eat.. Some portions taken and lastly this is inside in it… Pls look the yellow paper inside somosa… Its served by the IRCTC pantry person in the Train No. 20921 Bandra Lucknow train…. Started train 8-10-22.. pic.twitter.com/6k4lFOfEr6 — Aji Kumar (@AjiKuma41136391) October 9, 2022

What a hygienic foods supplying by the Pantry provided by IRCTC…🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Aji Kumar (@AjiKuma41136391) October 9, 2022

Responding to the complaint, IRCTC wrote: “Sir, inconvenience regretted. Kindly share PNR and mobile no in DM.” Despite the apology that came, netizens could not help but call out IRCTC. “IRCTC is trying to introduce their own fortune cookies with Indian twist,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Everything in the Railway system is becoming worse day by day including ticket confirmation and mainly they just charge money like anything else everything is under charge, don’t you understand what’s the situation about poor people. This is what developing India is money snatching.”

IRCTC resumed cooked meals on all trains from February 14 after the service was stopped last year owing to Covid-19 restrictions. As of January, cooked food services were restored in 80% of trains. Ready-to-eat meals, however, will also continue to be served on demand. Due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent unprecedented lockdown, e-catering services were suspended on March 22, 2020. Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways & Textiles tweeted: “Your favorite food will be served to you once again from February 14.”

