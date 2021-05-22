Desi Man Shares Photo of Mother Cooking While on Oxygen Support, Calls it 'Unconditional Love'

More than often, the internet is divided into two views when it comes to having an opinion about matters ranging from personal to political. However, in a recent incident, a person has only (and perhaps rightly) been receiving backlash after he shared a picture of a woman working in the kitchen while using an oxygen concentrator. Not only was the photo a grim reminder of how women are expected to literally put their life on the line to please others, but also the fact that the user had glorified the act by saying how a mother is never off duty. In the image, one can see a middle-aged woman cooking Indian bread ‘roti’ on a stove. She is wearing an oxygen support mask and the oxygen concentrator can be spotted right next to her. What is more surprising is that there is no one else in the picture who can be seen assisting her even in such a situation.

A majority of internet users opined that it is cruel to make a woman work in such a situation. Many people shared their opinion on the lines of how society has glorified women who work even when they are sick, while some netizens pointed out that the person who is old enough to share the post on social media should have been mature enough to help their mother out in the kitchen.

Wtf is this shit?Let the woman rest jeez. pic.twitter.com/hnj2qRQyvp— Navin Noronha (@HouseOfNoronha) May 21, 2021

We are so used to glorifying working through misery in this country. It's sickening.— Navin Noronha (@HouseOfNoronha) May 21, 2021

A good number of people also hit out at the person who originally shared the woman’s photo saying that this is not ‘mother’s love’. They mentioned how this is cruel and the person’s family should have helped the woman, instead of putting her through such trouble especially when she is severely sick.

Wtf is wrong with the child who is posting this on SM.. if they are old enough to post, they are old enough to help out in the kitchen. Let the mother rest, also cooking isnt her duty.— Manisha (@mypoint_24) May 21, 2021

This is criminal. Put all the family members in jail. And put her in a hotel with all amenities.— KCT (@ketaki0805) May 21, 2021

If they can post a picture on the internet, I am sure they can also learn how to cook from the internet. Also, when they can take this picture from the mobile, they also have hands.— Sundeep Sharma (@sundeepshawarma) May 21, 2021

Don't glorify suffering— Ramesh Itagi (@RameshItagi) May 21, 2021

Glorifying women's misery ,sacrifice and pain is a norm in our country… "She is never off duty " has been said proudly often in our society… The reality is you never gave a chance to her being off duty — ऋचा प्रधान (@pradhan_rich) May 21, 2021

It is also not advisable having a highly flammable substance like an oxygen pipeline next to a gas stove.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus situation in India during the second wave has been quite terrible. A significant number of COVID-19 patients have lost their lives due to lack of health infrastructure. Various states across the country have imposed lockdowns and curfews to curb the spread of the virus. In another move to prevent the rise in the number of cases, the government allowed people above the age of 18 years to get vaccinated against coronavirus since May 1.

