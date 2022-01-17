Man Shares 'Weird Experience' of Being Only Passenger on 8-hour Flight

Covid-19 has deeply changed the way we live, we go out, and we travel. Sometimes these changes are to an extent that becomes entirely new experiences. A similar incident happened with a TikTok user Kai Forsyth, who was travelling on a flight from the United Kingdom to the United States. When Forsyth boarded the flight, he was surprised to know that he was the only passenger travelling on the aircraft. Knowing this, he started making videos on his smartphone which he later posted on TikTok. “Maybe the weirdest experience,” he wrote the caption. People on the social media platform were amused to see Forsyth’s bizarre experience and complimented him that he was living the dream. The video, which Forsyth shared in two parts on his TikTok account, starts before the plane’s takeoff and shows the empty seats on the plane. The text written over the video reads, “the cabin crew said I was the only person onboard the flight.”

In the next visual, a makeshift bed, made out of three seats, can be seen. Forsyth set a bed because it was an eight-hour flight. “Literally the comfiest I have been on a plane,” he wrote. Further, his hand can be seen holding a bunch of snacks. “They literally gave me all the snacks and unlimited food,” Forsyth wrote.

As per the TikTok video, the flight attendants reminded the passenger that there were more pilots on the aircraft than passengers, which was just Forsyth himself. During his journey, he decided to make friends with the cabin crew. “We sat and watched movies for hours and ate unlimited snacks,” he wrote.

The video shows a cabin crew member using the inflight entertainment screen. Forsyth wrote, tagging the British Airways’ official account, “British Airways, find this flight attendant, he needs a promotion.”

Reacting to the viral video, a TikTok user wrote in comments, “I would be paranoid the whole journey,” to which Forsyth replied that it was fun for him. Many users wondered why Forsyth’s ticket was not upgraded to first class. Some users recounted similar experiences they had.

What would you do if you were at Forsyth’s place?

