Man Shocks Sister by Getting a Tuxedo-clad llama to Her Wedding as 'Promised' Years Ago

Like any other bride on her wedding day, Ohio arrived at the venue all decked up up in a white gown only to be greeted by a llama, who was standing right next to her brother, Mendl.

Mendl, who took to Reddit to share the incident, has posted his sister’s reaction to the uninvited guest and it clearly does not look like a pleasant surprise, as she was shocked and her reaction in the photo is a proof of the same.





The post, which has got 160 thousand upvotes on Reddit, has been captioned as, “5 years ago I promised my sister I would bring a llama to her wedding”.

21-year-old Mendl, who is a college student, had rented a llama named Shockey for $400 from llama farm near Cleveland. Furthermore, the enthusiastic brother had also got a custom tuxedo made for the llama, which was certainly one of the highlights of the wedding.

Considering that $400 is a big amount for a student to pay, Mendl told CNN, “It was so worth it. I mean it was worth it just to see her reaction, but it’s been more worth it now that I’ve gotten all this internet fame”.

As reported, Shockey was a part of the wedding for 30 minutes, where he stood outside the wedding hall busy getting photographed with the guests.

While Riva, who was clearly not happy with her brother’s doing, told CNN, “I was not too thrilled. I think my face in the picture pretty much wraps it up. I’ve definitely started planning my revenge. He should sleep with one eye open”.

